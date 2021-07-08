Ben McPeek signs with West Virginia Tech to play baseball

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Ben McPeek is heading from Parkersburg South, down to Beckley to be a Golden Bear.

Ben made the decision to sign with West Virginia Tech to play baseball for the Golden Bears for the next four years.

Ben had his signing ceremony on Wednesday at Parkersburg South, surrounded by family, friends, and current and future coaches.

Ben says he likes the atmosphere of the campus, and can’t wait to get started.

