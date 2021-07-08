Advertisement

CDC expands recall of precooked chicken products

The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many...
The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many brands, including Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza, and Little Caesars.(Source: Tyson Foods, USDA)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded a recall of ready-to-eat chicken products due to possible listeria contamination.

The amount of recalled meat has jumped from nearly 8.5 million pounds to more than 8.9 million pounds.

The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many brands, including Tyson, Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza, and Little Caesars.

A complete list of the recalled products can be found on the website for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The outbreak is being investigated.

The CDC reports three illnesses, three hospitalizations and one death in two states.

Pregnant people, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from listeria.

Symptoms of listeria include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
UPDATE: Mayor could soon release findings in Hupp investigation
Brady Carpenter welcomed home after challenging time with Air Force.
Brady Carpenter welcomed home after difficult experience with Air Force
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charges
Large mayflies swarm meaning water quality is good
Large mayfly swarm sign of good water quality, biologist says
Sternwheel Festival back on for this year

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Brad Woodson takes over as Federal Hocking head football coach
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Lindsey Walker
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Lindsey Walker
WTAP News @ 6 - Arrest made in Capital High student's death
WTAP News @ 6 - Arrest made in Capital High student's death
WTAP News @ 6 - Josh Spaur's racing team holds community event at Burger King
WTAP News @ 6 - Josh Spaur's racing team holds community event at Burger King