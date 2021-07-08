Advertisement

Columbus Zoo to participate in Belpre Homecoming

Credit: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
Credit: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Columbus Zoo will be bringing animals to Civitan Park as part of Belpre Homecoming. It will take place August 7 at 2 P.M.

Admission to the event will be free. Zoo staff will discuss where the animals are from, what they eat, what makes them unique, and more. It is intended to be a fun and educational activity for adults and children.

Organizers do not yet have details about what animals will be present, as that will be determined by zoo staff closer to the date.

The event will be interactive, as well, with participants having the opportunity to see the animals close-up.

“[Attendees] will get to learn more about the animals, and it should be a very informative show,” said Kelly Cox, chair of the homecoming committee.

Additional information about the event can be found on its Facebook page.

