Derrick Evans faces new charge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A former West Virginia lawmaker faces a new federal felony charge after he livestreamed himself rushing into the U.S. Capitol with a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters on Jan. 6. A grand jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia handed down a five-count indictment for former Del. Derrick Evans last week.

The new charge is for obstructing an official proceeding and aiding or abetting. He was previously charged with four misdemeanor offenses and pleaded not guilty in May. The Republican resigned from the House of Delegates shortly after first being charged in January.

