Derrick Evans faces new charge

(PERRY BENNETT/WEST VIRGINIA LEGISLATURE VIA AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A former West Virginia lawmaker faces a new federal felony charge after he livestreamed himself rushing into the U.S. Capitol with a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters on Jan. 6. A grand jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia handed down a five-count indictment for former Del. Derrick Evans last week.

The new charge is for obstructing an official proceeding and aiding or abetting. He was previously charged with four misdemeanor offenses and pleaded not guilty in May. The Republican resigned from the House of Delegates shortly after first being charged in January.

