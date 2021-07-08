Advertisement

Governor Jim Justice stresses being fully vaccinated as concerns about the delta variant grow

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -During his Thursday briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice spoke about the importance of being vaccinated as concerns about the delta variant grow.

During the briefing, Governor Justice announced fifteen cases of the delta variant, have been reported in six West Virginia counties. The number of cases is up from twelve.

Unlike other variants, West Virginia Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said children aren’t as resistant to this variant.

Marsh and Governor Justice both stressed the importance of being fully vaccinated to stay protected from Covid-19.

“And we know, as the governor said, this particular variant really attacks people that are not vaccinated or people that are partially vaccinated,” Marsh said. “Being completely vaccinated is very highly protective against you getting Covid-19 or you getting sick with Covid-19.”

Over 830,000 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
UPDATE: Mayor could soon release findings in Hupp investigation
Brady Carpenter welcomed home after challenging time with Air Force.
Brady Carpenter welcomed home after difficult experience with Air Force
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charges
Large mayflies swarm meaning water quality is good
Large mayfly swarm sign of good water quality, biologist says
Sternwheel Festival back on for this year

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Lindsey Walker
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Lindsey Walker
WTAP News @ 6 - Arrest made in Capital High student's death
WTAP News @ 6 - Arrest made in Capital High student's death
WTAP News @ 6 - Josh Spaur's racing team holds community event at Burger King
WTAP News @ 6 - Josh Spaur's racing team holds community event at Burger King
Josh Spaur’s racing team holds community event at Burger King
Josh Spaur’s racing team holds community event at Burger King
WTAP News @ 5 - Authorities asking for info on Washington County homicide
WTAP News @ 5 - Authorities asking for info on Washington County homicide