Governor Jim Justice stresses being fully vaccinated as concerns about the delta variant grow

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -During his Thursday briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice spoke about the importance of being vaccinated as concerns about the delta variant grow.

During the briefing, Governor Justice announced fifteen cases of the delta variant, have been reported in six West Virginia counties. The number of cases is up from twelve.

Unlike other variants, West Virginia Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said children aren’t as resistant to this variant.

Marsh and Governor Justice both stressed the importance of being fully vaccinated to stay protected from Covid-19.

“And we know, as the governor said, this particular variant really attacks people that are not vaccinated or people that are partially vaccinated,” Marsh said. “Being completely vaccinated is very highly protective against you getting Covid-19 or you getting sick with Covid-19.”

Over 830,000 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

