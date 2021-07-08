Josh Spaur’s racing team holds community event at Burger King

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One racing Parkersburg native held an event with his team to give back to the community.

Josh Spaur—a third generation racer—held a community event for the people of Parkersburg at the Southside Burger King, one of his sponsors.

The event features both of his racecars, food and two bounce houses for the kids.

Spaur says that events like these are what are important to connecting to fans in the area.

“It’s really great. It’s a lot of times in the pit you don’t get to see the people that’s in the stands. So, it really gives us a good opportunity to connect with the people who may not be able to see you on a weekly basis while you’re racing,” says Spaur.

Spaur says that he is thankful for everyone that came out and for his sponsors in the Mid-Ohio Valley area.

