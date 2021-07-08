Advertisement

Kings Island going cashless

Kings Island amusement park rides
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MASON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Kings Island is going cashless in mid-July, according to park officials.

All in-park locations will only accept credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

If you do not have a card, the amusement park will have Cash-to-Card kiosks that can transfer cash to a card – no fees – which can be used anywhere, not just at the park.

There are multiple kiosk locations at Kings Island and Soak City Water Park.

Kings Island Locations

  • Front Gate Main Entrance
  • Festhaus
  • Diamondback Trading Post
  • Coney Mall Arcade

Soak City Water Park Locations

  • Restrooms by Rendezvous Run

