Marietta High School getting ready for significant changes

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the next school year being at the halfway point, Marietta High School staff and faculty are preparing for a new start.

Custodians are working hard to clean and renovate the high school before the start on August 18.

There are many changes to come with this new year.

From middle schoolers being integrated into the high school, to expanding to more in-person learning.

One teacher, Jade thompson who teaches Spanish, says that despite the pandemic still being around, she is more than excited to get back to in-person teaching.

Especially with the challenges it can bring to her subject.

“It is very hard to -- for me -- in a foreign language. Because I’m trying to speak to kids. It’s very difficult to connect with everyone online. Especially if the wi-fi isn’t working very well here. And there would be times when the wi-fi would be slow; it’s very frustrating,” says Marietta High School Spanish teacher, Jade Thompson.

Thompson says that staff are waiting to hear about COVID-19 protocols with the start close to a month away.

She anticipates them to be provided by superintendent Will Hampton at some point in the future.

