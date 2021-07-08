Advertisement

Obituary: Ace Ryder Still

Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Ace Ryder Still infant son of Morgan Still and Sonya Hupp of Parkersburg, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Ryleigh Still and Axel Still; grandparents, Curtis Graham (Kelley), Debbie Bumgarner (Doug), Mark Still and Samantha Bennett (Charus); great-grandparents, Freda Graham, Carol and Robert Johnson and David Still; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Ace was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Ruby Still and Leroy Graham.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Still family.

