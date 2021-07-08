Advertisement

Obituary: Carol Sue “Suze or Suzie” Adkins

Carol Sue Adkins
Carol Sue Adkins(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Carol Sue “Suze or Suzie” Adkins, 65, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2021, at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston. She was the daughter of the late Harry Maywood and Laura Jean (Edman) Adkins of Parkersburg. She was a member of South Parkersburg Baptist Church. She graduated from Parkersburg South High School, Class of 1974, and earned accounting degrees from Mountain State College and Glenville State College. She was previously employed by Montgomery Ward and C & C Development, Co., and devoted 28 years to St. Joseph’s Hospital. She is survived by five sisters and two brothers: Judy (John) Staats, Summersville, WV; John (Connie) Adkins, and Robert (Brenda) Adkins, of Williamstown; Mary (Dave) Sheppard, Mineral Wells; Betty Adkins, Nitro, WV; Jane (Roger) Reynolds, Davisville; and Charlotte Adkins (Joe Moodispaugh), Reedsville, OH, as well as several nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two nephews, Robert H. “Bobby” Adkins II and Richard H. “Richie” Adkins, and an infant sister.

Anyone who met Suze never forgot her. She will always be remembered for her funny quirky ways and sayings, and for her deep love and commitment to her family and her faith.

Per Suze’s request, there will be only a graveside service officiated by Pastor Chris Waldron, and no visitation. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, is handling arrangements. Graveside service and burial will be in Evergreen North Cemetery, Parkersburg, Monday, July 12, at 3:00 P.M.

