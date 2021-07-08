Advertisement

Obituary: James E. White

Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
James E. White, 75, of Belleville, WV, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born May 11, 1946 in Parkersburg, the son of the late Paul F White and Vallie Bell (Tennant) White.

He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda L (Stephens) White; children, Cathleen S. (Tom) Life, Amy G. (Scott) Johnson, Leslie D. (Roger) Smith, Kimberly A. (Chad) Serra; grandchildren, Thomas J. (Julia) Life, Cody Hively, Austin (Sara) Smith, Megan (Brody) Smith, Alex Johnson, Danielle Johnson; great grandchildren, Liam Dearth, Sarah Life, and soon to be baby girl Life; sisters, Janet Penn, Linda Copen, Peggy Shears, and Paulette Zacher.

A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the White family.

