Obituary: Michael H. Adams

Michael Adams
Michael Adams(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael H. Adams, 72, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Parkersburg, WV. passed away June 17, 2021 at Heartland of Dublin in Ohio.

He was born November 15, 1948 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Brannon Harvey and Clara Rosalie Johnson Adams.

Michael worked as a physical therapy assistant at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Parkersburg WV. and he enjoyed traveling.

He is survived by two nieces, Ericka Diehl (Andy Hoffman) of Belpre, OH and Lindsay Green (Shannon) of Parkersburg; one nephew, Wesley Diehl (Amy) of Parkersburg; great nephews and nieces, Abrielle, Addison, Nick, Auora and Leo; brother-in-law, Jonathan Diehl (Sandy) of Myrtle Beach, SC; sister-in-law, Susan Diehl Owens (Ted) of Parkersburg; several cousins, aunts and uncles.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Angela Diehl.

A graveside service and burial will be conducted at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 with Ted Owens officiating.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share messages of comfort with the Adams family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Assured Cremation Services, 2333 Pike Street, south Parkersburg, WV.

