Obituary: Theresa Criss

Theresa Criss, 72, eldest child of Leo and Marie Lichiello, both deceased, passed from this life on July 5, 2021, in Morgantown, WV, following a sudden illness. She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 50 years, John S. Criss, a sister, Mary Florence (Ron), and three brothers, John (Daneen Pacifico), Steve (Paula) and Chuck (Dianna). “Aunt Theresa” is survived by a nephew, Tony Lichiello (Anna), and three nieces, Erin Wolfe (Pat), Anna and Stephanie Lichiello. “Auntie T” is survived by two great nephews, Jackson Lichiello and Parker Wolfe, and three great nieces, Hailey and Charlotte Lichiello and Presley Wolfe.

Having graduated from Parkersburg Catholic High School in 1967, Theresa went on to acquire degrees in education, reading and theology. Professionally, she was a reading resource teacher early in her career, but the great work passion of her life was pastoral care and hospital chaplaincy. The very best of her flowed through ministry.

Theresa was especially proud of her service as an active member of the AIDS Task Force and her volunteer work with the Humane Society after the 2008 rescue of more than 1000 dogs from Whispering Oaks Kennel in Parkersburg. Her rescued dachshund, Manny, was her heart for more than 11 years.

In her personal life, Theresa loved hosting family gatherings, and never missing a wedding, christening or graduation. Her private therapy was tending to her beautiful garden/landscaping outside or working on an exquisite needlework project inside. Many family members and friends have been gifted with a masterfully stitched quilt or framed piece of needle art. Theresa was a caretaker - of her siblings growing up and her parents growing old. The next generations of nephews and nieces - and even THEIR children - have been indelibly touched by her spirit and generosity. The family conduit has been quieted; its light dimmed. She will be sorely missed.

Honoring Theresa’s wishes, there will be no formal visitation or service. Condolences may be left on the Leavitt Funeral Services website. Memorial contributions in her name are directed toward the Humane Society of Parkersburg or Mt. Carmel Cemetery, the gravesite of Theresa’s parents and grandparents, which she visited often and lovingly cared for.

