Advertisement

Paving project underway on on WV 2, Parkersburg Road

Road work
Road work(WALB)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces minor delays on WV 2, Parkersburg, Road, beginning on Thursday, July 8, according to Mike Foley, District Three Construction Engineer.

Kelly Paving will be resurfacing and upgrading the guardrail on WV 2, Parkersburg Road, beginning from the Wood/Pleasants County line, at milepost 0.00, to the junction of Pleasants CR 2/5, Upper Eureka Road, at milepost 5.47. Crews will be working between the hours of 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. Flagging personnel and a pilot truck may be utilized to maintain two-way traffic; therefore, minor delays expected. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

The anticipated completion date is October 29. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could alter the project schedule.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
UPDATE: Mayor could soon release findings in Hupp investigation
Large mayflies swarm meaning water quality is good
Large mayfly swarm sign of good water quality, biologist says
Brady Carpenter welcomed home after challenging time with Air Force.
Brady Carpenter welcomed home after difficult experience with Air Force
Sternwheel Festival back on for this year
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charges

Latest News

Amanda Debarr Stevens
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 7/8/21
Forecast for July 8th
Forecast for July 8th
Trivia Winners
Daybreak Trivia Winners, June 2021
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it