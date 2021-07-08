Paving project underway on on WV 2, Parkersburg Road

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces minor delays on WV 2, Parkersburg, Road, beginning on Thursday, July 8, according to Mike Foley, District Three Construction Engineer.

Kelly Paving will be resurfacing and upgrading the guardrail on WV 2, Parkersburg Road, beginning from the Wood/Pleasants County line, at milepost 0.00, to the junction of Pleasants CR 2/5, Upper Eureka Road, at milepost 5.47. Crews will be working between the hours of 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. Flagging personnel and a pilot truck may be utilized to maintain two-way traffic; therefore, minor delays expected. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.

The anticipated completion date is October 29. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could alter the project schedule.

