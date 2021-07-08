School bus driver shortage affecting Belpre City Schools

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - There is a shortage of school bus drivers across the country, including in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

During the 2020-2021 school year, Belpre City Schools only had one available substitute bus driver, and officials say the district might not have any this year.

Scott Trew, the Director of Facilities and Transportation for Belpre City Schools, says that a shortage of drivers leads to double routes, short-term communication issues, and delayed times for students.

He says anyone interested in becoming a bus driver should reach out to the district.

“If they are interested, reach out,” Trew explained. “We have considered, and I know other local districts have offered to pay for the training and CDL testing and things like that. If we had guaranteed drivers, I think that is something we would consider here, is possibly offering a class or to pay for someone to go to the class. It’s a fifteen-hour training, so it usually takes place over a few days.”

Bus drivers are required to have a Class B CDL.

Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver for the district should contact Scott Trew at 740-423-9511.

