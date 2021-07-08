Vienna Family Fun Weekend to take place at Spencer Park
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Family Fun Weekend will be taking place July 9 and 10 in Spencer Park.
It is a family-friendly event with free admission. Free popcorn, candy, and water will be provided as well.
The band Track 9 will be playing 70s, 80s, and 90s rock music on Saturday night, starting at 7 P.M.
On July 10, the movie Ugly Dolls will be screened at 9 P.M.
Additional information can be found online here.
