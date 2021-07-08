Washington County investigators looking for new leads in homicide case

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Washington County authorities are asking for the public’s help in closing a homicide investigation that was opened earlier this year.

Sheriff Larry Mincks said 44-year-old Timothy Riggenbach was shot and killed on March 4 at 1102 McDonald Road.

Investigators encourage anyone who may have seen something unusual in the area of McDonald Road and State Route 550 on March 4 to call the sheriff’s department at 740-376-7070.

Mincks said even the smallest details can help, even if they don’t seem noteworthy.

You can also leave a tip at washingtoncountysheriff.org.

