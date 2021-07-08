Washington County investigators looking for new leads in homicide case
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Washington County authorities are asking for the public’s help in closing a homicide investigation that was opened earlier this year.
Sheriff Larry Mincks said 44-year-old Timothy Riggenbach was shot and killed on March 4 at 1102 McDonald Road.
Investigators encourage anyone who may have seen something unusual in the area of McDonald Road and State Route 550 on March 4 to call the sheriff’s department at 740-376-7070.
Mincks said even the smallest details can help, even if they don’t seem noteworthy.
You can also leave a tip at washingtoncountysheriff.org.
You can read our previous coverage of this story by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.