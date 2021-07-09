Alpaca Run Farm visits students at Jefferson Elementary

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today marks the end for the Jefferson Elementary Center summer program.

And kids were treated to some alpacas.

The students have been learning more about animals as a part of their “Wildlife Adventures, Math and Literacy Camp.”

They have had many visitors showcase their animals over the weeks, and today includes alpacas.

Those a part of the Alpaca Run Farm say they are excited to teach students about these animals, the fiber that comes with them, and what they do.

Especially as far as getting the kids involved in conserving these animals.

“I think educating the kids of the animals themselves is the future care of their animals. Not just my animals, zoo animals, any animals. It shows them that love, it gives them love. So, if they love animals, it gives them that support. And then they put it out in the community themselves,” says Alpaca Run Farm owner, Earl Khosrovi.

Students were also treated to some snow cones courtesy of Kona Ice.

And Todd Burge was at the school to provide a performance for the kids as well.

