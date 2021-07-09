Athens man sentenced after extorting and stalking ex-girlfriend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An Athens man has been sentenced on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. Patrick Crist, 27, of Athens, was sentenced to 8-12 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to extorting, stalking, and posting nude videos online of an ex-girlfriend.

Crist was charged in April with three counts of extortion (third-degree felonies), two counts of menacing stalking (fourth-degree felonies), telecommunications harassment (a first-degree misdemeanor) and nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images (a third-degree misdemeanor).

The investigation revealed that the victim in the case was also underage during some of the offenses. A bill of information charging illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, a second-degree felony, was filed Friday. Crist pleaded guilty to all charges.

A joint sentencing recommendation from the prosecution and defense was presented to Judge George McCarthy of 8- 12 years in prison, concurrent to the indicted charges. McCarthy agreed and sentenced Crist to a concurrent term of three years in prison on the seven charges from the indictment and ordered it concurrent to the prison sentence of 8-12 years.

Additionally, Crist must register as a Tier II sex offender and will be subject to five years of mandatory post-release control. He is not to have contact with the victim, her friends or her family.

The victim had a brief statement read in court which she admonished Crist for his actions and said there was “no need for your pointless revenge.” Crist declined to comment.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.