Athens man sentenced after extorting and stalking ex-girlfriend

Patrick Crist sentenced.
Patrick Crist sentenced.(Athens County Prosecutor's Office)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An Athens man has been sentenced on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. Patrick Crist, 27, of Athens, was sentenced to 8-12 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to extorting, stalking, and posting nude videos online of an ex-girlfriend.

Crist was charged in April with three counts of extortion (third-degree felonies), two counts of menacing stalking (fourth-degree felonies), telecommunications harassment (a first-degree misdemeanor) and nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images (a third-degree misdemeanor).

The investigation revealed that the victim in the case was also underage during some of the offenses. A bill of information charging illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, a second-degree felony, was filed Friday. Crist pleaded guilty to all charges.

A joint sentencing recommendation from the prosecution and defense was presented to Judge George McCarthy of 8- 12 years in prison, concurrent to the indicted charges. McCarthy agreed and sentenced Crist to a concurrent term of three years in prison on the seven charges from the indictment and ordered it concurrent to the prison sentence of 8-12 years.

Additionally, Crist must register as a Tier II sex offender and will be subject to five years of mandatory post-release control. He is not to have contact with the victim, her friends or her family.

The victim had a brief statement read in court which she admonished Crist for his actions and said there was “no need for your pointless revenge.” Crist declined to comment.

