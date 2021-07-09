Advertisement

Biden tells Putin that Russia must ‘take action’ against cyber criminals

President Joe Biden speaksduring an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House...
President Joe Biden speaksduring an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Washington.(Evan Vucci | AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a Friday phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure,” the White House said.

The conversation came less than a month after the two leaders met in Geneva, where Biden warned against continuing cyberattacks on U.S. businesses and infrastructure emanating from Russia. A new ransomware attack linked to the REvil hacking group based in Russia caused widespread disruption last weekend.

The White House said “President Biden underscored the need for Russia to take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia and emphasized that he is committed to continued engagement on the broader threat posed by ransomware.

“President Biden reiterated that the United States will take any necessary action to defend its people and its critical infrastructure in the face of this continuing challenge,” the White House added.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

