Brad Woodson excited to return home to coach Federal Hocking football team

Brad Woodson is the new leader of the Lancers
Brad Woodson is the new leader of the Lancers(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
STEWART, Ohio (WTAP) -

Brad Woodson is returning to Athens County to coach the Federal Hocking Lancers High School football team this fall.

Woodson has spent the last several years coaching high school football, primarily in Columbus, and the Nelsonville native is excited to return home to coach the Lancers.

The football program has dealt with their share of turmoil, as in 2019 they could not complete their season as not enough players on the roster were healthy enough to play.

Woodson brings a new energy to the team, and hopes that energy will show on the field, when they hit the gridiron in August.

