The Children’s Listening Place gets a new van

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Children’s Listening Place now has a van to help families in need get to the center when they have no means of transportation.

The center purchased the van with the help of the Sisters of St. Joseph Health and Wellness Foundation and the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation.

The Children’s Listening place is a neutral and unbiased place that provides a welcoming environment for children to go and tell their stories.

The van will provide the center with the ability to make sure all children and families in need get its services.

“This van gives us a real edge in being able to not only help our children and families in the area, but it helps our staff help those children in a more professional way,” Executive Director Greg Collins explained.

The Children’s Listening Place helps children and families in Wood, Wirt, Pleasants, and Ritchie counties.

