Advertisement

The Children’s Listening Place gets a new van

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Children’s Listening Place now has a van to help families in need get to the center when they have no means of transportation.

The center purchased the van with the help of the Sisters of St. Joseph Health and Wellness Foundation and the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation.

The Children’s Listening place is a neutral and unbiased place that provides a welcoming environment for children to go and tell their stories.

The van will provide the center with the ability to make sure all children and families in need get its services.

“This van gives us a real edge in being able to not only help our children and families in the area, but it helps our staff help those children in a more professional way,” Executive Director Greg Collins explained.

The Children’s Listening Place helps children and families in Wood, Wirt, Pleasants, and Ritchie counties.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Images)
Ohio man killed in crash in West Virginia
A crime investigation.
Washington County investigators looking for new leads in homicide case
Brady Carpenter welcomed home after challenging time with Air Force.
Brady Carpenter welcomed home after difficult experience with Air Force
Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
UPDATE: Mayor could soon release findings in Hupp investigation
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charges

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Competitive E-Sports growing in popularity
WTAP News @ 6 - Competitive E-Sports growing in popularity
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Elijah Howell
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Elijah Howell
WTAP News @ 6 - This Is Home: Ryan Bohl, aerospace engineer
WTAP News @ 6 - This Is Home: Ryan Bohl, aerospace engineer
Generic picture of money.
Williamstown Lions Club fundraising for playground
The Salvation Army of Marietta
Salvation Army of Marietta has new leaders