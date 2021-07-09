Advertisement

Convicted sex offenders arrested following task force operation

Robinson (Right) and Huffman (Left)
Robinson (Right) and Huffman (Left)(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Two Marietta men have been charged after law enforcement officers said they solicited sex from an officer posing as a 15-year-old girl.

It was part of an operation by the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks said Robert Huffman, 40, and Levi Robinson, 30, have been charged with importuning and possessing criminal tools.

Both men have previously been convicted of sexual offenses involving minors.

A news release said both men had conversations with a law enforcement official who was posing as a 15-year-old girl and both “explicitly” talked about having sex with her.

Robinson, investigators said, also offered to provide alcohol to her and sent inappropriate pictures. Huffman allegedly said he would take the girl to Cleveland.

The news release said both men tried to meet with the person they believed to be the 15-year-old on July 8, at different times and places, but were instead picked up by the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

Authorities said the task force operation began on June 30.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Images)
Ohio man killed in crash in West Virginia
A crime investigation.
Washington County investigators looking for new leads in homicide case
Brady Carpenter welcomed home after challenging time with Air Force.
Brady Carpenter welcomed home after difficult experience with Air Force
Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
UPDATE: Mayor could soon release findings in Hupp investigation
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charges

Latest News

Ohio River Sternwheel Festival back to the public this year
Ohio River Sternwheel Festival back to the public this year
Alpaca Run Farm visits students at Jefferson Elementary
Alpaca Run Farm visits students at Jefferson Elementary
Parkersburg to consider year-long pause on new group rehabilitation homes
Dave Fleming and Thomas Battle
Gardening with Dave Fleming, Vol. II, 7/9/21