Convicted sex offenders arrested following task force operation

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Two Marietta men have been charged after law enforcement officers said they solicited sex from an officer posing as a 15-year-old girl.

It was part of an operation by the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks said Robert Huffman, 40, and Levi Robinson, 30, have been charged with importuning and possessing criminal tools.

Both men have previously been convicted of sexual offenses involving minors.

A news release said both men had conversations with a law enforcement official who was posing as a 15-year-old girl and both “explicitly” talked about having sex with her.

Robinson, investigators said, also offered to provide alcohol to her and sent inappropriate pictures. Huffman allegedly said he would take the girl to Cleveland.

The news release said both men tried to meet with the person they believed to be the 15-year-old on July 8, at different times and places, but were instead picked up by the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

Authorities said the task force operation began on June 30.

