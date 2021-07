PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A crash was reported on Route 50 near Division Street at 9:25 A.M. Friday morning, according to Wood County 911.

It was a single-vehicle crash, and the vehicle rolled over and into a guardrail. One person was transported to Camden Clark Medical Center.

There are no road closures and authorities have left the scene.

