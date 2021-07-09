Lane closures scheduled on CR 50/39, across the Pennsboro Railroad Overpass Bridge

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces that the Pennsboro Railroad Overpass Bridge on CR 50/39, located at milepost 3.76, will be subject to single lane closures due to a bridge inspection on Monday, July 12, according to Keeling Fife, District Three Bridge Engineer.

The single lane closure across the Pennsboro Railroad Overpass Bridge, on CR 50/39, is expected between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.

Motorists traveling on CR 50/39 should not experience any significant delays, however, they are asked to reduce their speed, follow the direction of all traffic control devices, and use caution through the work zone.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change or extend the schedule.

