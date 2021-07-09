Obituary: Gladys Waggoner Armstead

Gladys Waggoner Armstead, 85, of Spencer, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2021 at Miletree Center, Spencer, after an extended illness.

She was born January 11, 1936 in Roane County, the daughter of the late Denver and Ethel Patton Waggoner.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hurst A. Armstead; one sister; and two brothers.

She was an employee of Kellwood Company for ten years and she also worked as an in-home caregiver for the elderly for several years.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Allen “Buddy” and Teresa Armstead; daughters and sons-in-law, Carolyn and Larry Lane and Lilian “Lynn” and J.R. Bishoff all of Spencer; seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, Derek and Emily Lane, Gage and Jason of Ripley; Joshua and Cassandra Bishoff, Colton and Chloe of Spencer; Amanda and Brad Cottrill, Ethan, Hailey, Brady of Mineral Wells; Trey Armstead, Kadence of Spencer; Katlyn and Brandon Dye, Bristol of Leroy (Wirt Co.); Brittany and Jesse Lipscombe, Zia, Quinn and Logan of Elkview; Zachary Armstead of Spencer.

Gladys was a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. She was dearly loved by her family and will be greatly missed.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with Pastor Jeremy Eastman officiating. Burial will be in the Clover Cemetery, Clover.

Friends may visit the funeral home one hour before the funeral. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.