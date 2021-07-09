Advertisement

Obituary: Lorean Burton Jones

Lorean Jones
Lorean Jones(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lorean Burton Jones, 93, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital.

She was born May 12, 1928 in Roane County, WV, a daughter of the late Marvin Goff and Cleo Perkins Rader. Lorean was a homemaker and enjoyed reading her Bible daily, working in her flowers, bowling, crocheting, ceramics and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her three daughters, Brenda Willison of Parkersburg, Monica Cox (Jeff) of Parkersburg and Teresa Tebay (Dana) of Marietta; her daughter-in-law, Frances Burton of Williamstown; her sister, Sylvia Swick of Mineral Wells; ten grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and her companion dog, Velvet.

In addition to her parents, Lorean was preceded in death by her first husband and the love of her life, Archie C. Burton; her second husband, Earl B. Jones; her son, Lanny C. Burton; two brothers, Delmont Rader and infant, Jesse Rader; sister, Loretta Whited; and her grandson, Jamie Willison.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Michael Kidd officiating. Interment will follow at the Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home.

