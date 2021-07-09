Obituary: Patricia K. Deem

Patricia K. Deem, 73 of Mineral Wells, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, July 8, 2021 at CCMC. She was surrounded by her husband, son, grandchildren and sisters.

Patricia fought a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

She is survived by her husband of thirty-two years, James Deem; her son, Jeff Moore; granddaughter, Tabitha Blyton (Austin); grandson, Jake Moore (Mandy) and a very special great granddaughter, Harper Blyton, who she adored; her brothers and sisters, William O. Self (Patricia) of Glenville, WV, Dave (Ann) of Arnoldsburg, WV, Phyllis Bowe of Akron, OH, Mary Pfalzgraf (Don), Connie Patterson (Jerry) all from Elizabeth, WV.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Harry Moore, Jr. and Christopher Dickel; her parents, Wo and Ruth Self and one brother, Franklin Self.

Patricia worked all of her life, for K-mart in Akron, where she managed the cafeteria and managed many clubs in the Akron area. When she moved back to WV she became an in-home care provider for the disabled with Rachel and Dorothy living with her for over twenty years, both having preceded her in death. Besides helping and taking care of everyone, she was also very active in her community and church by baking, sending food, yard sales, bake sales, and anything, anyone needed. She was very caring and loving to the unfortunate, especially at Christmas time, making sure everyone had a good Christmas. She brought Christmas trees for children without one. She was a devoted Christian, often remembering the Dusk Camp Baptist Church, where she was baptized. Patricia was a beautiful lady who will be missed by family and friends.

A very special thanks to CCMC and all staff, physicians and caregivers. A special thanks to Dr. James Spychalski and staff for many years of service. A special thanks also to her sister, Mary Pfalzgraf and to Kim Cline for many years of on and off employment and caregiving.

A memorial will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Chesterville U.M. Church in Mineral Wells, WV.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Assured Cremation Services, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Deem family.

