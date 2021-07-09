Ohio River Sternwheel Festival back to the public this year

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Sternwheel Festival is coming back to the public this year.

After having the festival cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020, organizers are happy to say that the event is back.

It will be held in downtown Marietta from September 10-12.

Those a part of the festival say that they have not been given any COVID-19 protocols as of yet.

However, they will be in coordination with the health department and mayor if anything changes leading up to the event.

As of right now, those a part of the festival say they are more than excited to be putting it on again.

“People are very excited to get back to normal. And we are really doing everything we can to bring them great entertainment. The captains of all the Sternwheel boats are very excited to come to town. We’re just really looking forward to bringing some tourism to the area, bringing all of the visitors into our great little town,” says Sternwheel Festival director general, Jennifer Miller.

Festival officials say they will have a special tribute on September 11, with it being the 20th anniversary.

