Advertisement

Ohio River Sternwheel Festival back to the public this year

Ohio River Sternwheel Festival back to the public this year
Ohio River Sternwheel Festival back to the public this year(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Sternwheel Festival is coming back to the public this year.

After having the festival cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020, organizers are happy to say that the event is back.

It will be held in downtown Marietta from September 10-12.

Those a part of the festival say that they have not been given any COVID-19 protocols as of yet.

However, they will be in coordination with the health department and mayor if anything changes leading up to the event.

As of right now, those a part of the festival say they are more than excited to be putting it on again.

“People are very excited to get back to normal. And we are really doing everything we can to bring them great entertainment. The captains of all the Sternwheel boats are very excited to come to town. We’re just really looking forward to bringing some tourism to the area, bringing all of the visitors into our great little town,” says Sternwheel Festival director general, Jennifer Miller.

Festival officials say they will have a special tribute on September 11, with it being the 20th anniversary.

To learn more about the festival and what to expect you can go the website by clicking this link.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Images)
Ohio man killed in crash in West Virginia
A crime investigation.
Washington County investigators looking for new leads in homicide case
Brady Carpenter welcomed home after challenging time with Air Force.
Brady Carpenter welcomed home after difficult experience with Air Force
Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
UPDATE: Mayor could soon release findings in Hupp investigation
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charges

Latest News

Alpaca Run Farm visits students at Jefferson Elementary
Alpaca Run Farm visits students at Jefferson Elementary
Parkersburg to consider year-long pause on new group rehabilitation homes
Dave Fleming and Thomas Battle
Gardening with Dave Fleming, Vol. II, 7/9/21
Forecast for July 9th
Forecast for July 9th