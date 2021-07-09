Advertisement

Parkersburg to consider year-long pause on new group rehabilitation homes

(WTAP)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council is poised to discuss an ordinance Tuesday that would stop group substance use rehabilitation homes from opening in the city until June 30 of next year.

The proposed ordinance, which you can read here, acknowledges group homes are legally allowed to be in residential neighborhoods and all other zoned areas in West Virginia cities, but calls into question the extent to which the homes are regulated.

It also claims these homes are contributing to a growing homeless population and rising crime rates.

The ordinance says that 19 percent of all beds for substance abuse facilities in the state of West Virginia are in Parkersburg, while the city only accounts for about two percent of the state’s total population.

It also says the moratorium on group homes would not affect any facilities already established in the area.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Images)
Ohio man killed in crash in West Virginia
A crime investigation.
Washington County investigators looking for new leads in homicide case
Brady Carpenter welcomed home after challenging time with Air Force.
Brady Carpenter welcomed home after difficult experience with Air Force
Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
UPDATE: Mayor could soon release findings in Hupp investigation
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charges

Latest News

Ohio River Sternwheel Festival back to the public this year
Ohio River Sternwheel Festival back to the public this year
Alpaca Run Farm visits students at Jefferson Elementary
Alpaca Run Farm visits students at Jefferson Elementary
Dave Fleming and Thomas Battle
Gardening with Dave Fleming, Vol. II, 7/9/21
Forecast for July 9th
Forecast for July 9th