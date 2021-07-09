Parkersburg to consider year-long pause on new group rehabilitation homes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council is poised to discuss an ordinance Tuesday that would stop group substance use rehabilitation homes from opening in the city until June 30 of next year.

The proposed ordinance, which you can read here, acknowledges group homes are legally allowed to be in residential neighborhoods and all other zoned areas in West Virginia cities, but calls into question the extent to which the homes are regulated.

It also claims these homes are contributing to a growing homeless population and rising crime rates.

The ordinance says that 19 percent of all beds for substance abuse facilities in the state of West Virginia are in Parkersburg, while the city only accounts for about two percent of the state’s total population.

It also says the moratorium on group homes would not affect any facilities already established in the area.

