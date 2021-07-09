Salvation Army of Marietta has new leaders

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Majors Todd and Rosemarie Hughes are ready for a new mission here in the Mid-Ohio Valley. They are the new leaders at the Marietta Salvation Army. The Hughes are originally from Ohio and are thrilled to be back in the Buckeye state.

“So, it’s coming home for us. So, in a sense we are back home,” Todd Hughes said. “We like it, we fell in love with Marietta the first time we were here.”

The Hughes have spent time in both Covington, Kentucky, and most recently Newburyport, Massachusetts, are looking forward to being a part of the Marietta community and continuing their passion for helping others in need.

“We’re pretty genuine and laid back, and we do like helping people as much as we can,” Todd Hughes explained. “We’ll find any way possible. If we don’t have the resources to do it, then we will help find the resources and do what we can to help people with any other basic needs.”

The Hughes are excited to meet others in the community and are hopeful to spend the next several years in Marietta contributing to the community.

“Come in and say hello we’re friendly,” Todd Hughes said. “We just want to become part of this community and do what we can to help make it even better than what it is.”

