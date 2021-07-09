Advertisement

Single-car roll over on Route 50, injuries minor to driver

Single-car roll over on Route 50, injuries minor to driver
Single-car roll over on Route 50, injuries minor to driver(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A single-vehicle crash happened at roughly 9:30 this morning on Route 50.

Authorities say a Ford Escape was heading northbound on Route 50 when it tried to make a late merge onto the Division Street exit.

The vehicle wrecked into the railing and rolled over.

Parkersburg Police say that the driver of the car suffered minor injuries to the neck and shoulder, and was transported to the hospital by Saint Joseph’s.

Parkersburg Fire Department was there at the scene as well.

We will have more information as it continues.

