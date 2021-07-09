This is Home: Ryan Bohl

WASHINGTON COUNTY, O.H. (WTAP) -2012 Fort Fry grad Ryan Bohl has come a long way since his days at Fort Fry High School. He shares with us how he is sending squids to space.

“We are looking at Bacteria and microbiological organisms to try to figure out what they are going to do for long-term space flight. See how they mutate in zero gravity and kind of how they would change looking forward to the moon and Mars and beyond,” Bohl said.

Bohl says he is using squids as a vessel for these bacteria to see how microgravitivity in space changes the interactions between the good bacteria and the squid.

“One of our projects is our bioprinter where the end goal is to 3d print organs in space and bring them home for organ transplants,” Bohl said.

Bohl says he is the lead mechanical engineer for many of these projects and that one of his experiments was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket out of the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

“Just the fact that I get to build stuff that gets to go to the space station...it’s a lot further ahead than I planned on being when I was younger.”

He says he couldn’t be where he is today without his teachers from Fort Frye.

“I always loved science classes so science teachers were always a big part of it and I also had good math teachers as well-particularly in High School with Mr. and Mrs. Slee. The good experiences I had with them helped push me towards engineering when I got to college.”

