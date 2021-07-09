Washington County 4-H to hold public speaking contest

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County 4-H Club is holding a public speaking contest for students between the ages of eight and 18 on Tuesday, July 13 at 9 A.M.

Some students will be giving presentations, and others will recite the 4-H pledge. They will speak in front of a small audience of primarily family and 4-H representatives.

There will be two judges who will follow a rubric to score each student based on a point system. Winners will be announced at the end of the contest, and they will proceed onto the state public speaking contest.

“It’s a rewarding experience because you don’t typically realize how well spoken the kids are, and how put-together their demonstrations are. Seeing the kids succeed and work through some nerves is rewarding,” said Kathryn Hartline, youth development program coordinator for 4-H.

In addition, there are a number of benefits for the students who participate, as well, Hartline said.

“It gives them the opportunity to speak in front of a group of people, and the more that they do that, the more comfortable they become speaking with others. It also gives them a sense of accomplishment and pride,” Hartline said. “Sometimes the younger kids come in and they’re so nervous to be reciting that pledge in front of a group of people, but then they have that lightbulb moment and they say, ‘hey, I can do this,’” she added.

