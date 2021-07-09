Advertisement

Washington County 4-H to hold public speaking contest

(KEVN)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County 4-H Club is holding a public speaking contest for students between the ages of eight and 18 on Tuesday, July 13 at 9 A.M.

Some students will be giving presentations, and others will recite the 4-H pledge. They will speak in front of a small audience of primarily family and 4-H representatives.

There will be two judges who will follow a rubric to score each student based on a point system. Winners will be announced at the end of the contest, and they will proceed onto the state public speaking contest.

“It’s a rewarding experience because you don’t typically realize how well spoken the kids are, and how put-together their demonstrations are. Seeing the kids succeed and work through some nerves is rewarding,” said Kathryn Hartline, youth development program coordinator for 4-H.

In addition, there are a number of benefits for the students who participate, as well, Hartline said.

“It gives them the opportunity to speak in front of a group of people, and the more that they do that, the more comfortable they become speaking with others. It also gives them a sense of accomplishment and pride,” Hartline said. “Sometimes the younger kids come in and they’re so nervous to be reciting that pledge in front of a group of people, but then they have that lightbulb moment and they say, ‘hey, I can do this,’” she added.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Images)
Ohio man killed in crash in West Virginia
A crime investigation.
Washington County investigators looking for new leads in homicide case
Brady Carpenter welcomed home after challenging time with Air Force.
Brady Carpenter welcomed home after difficult experience with Air Force
Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
UPDATE: Mayor could soon release findings in Hupp investigation
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charges

Latest News

Dave Fleming and Thomas Battle
Gardening with Dave Fleming, Vol. II, 7/9/21
Forecast for July 9th
Forecast for July 9th
Brittany Morgan and Dave Fleming
Gardening With Dave Fleming, 7/9/21
Single-car roll over on Route 50, injuries minor to driver
Single-car roll over on Route 50, injuries minor to driver