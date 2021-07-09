Williamstown Lions Club fundraising for playground

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Lions Club in Williamstown, WV is fundraising to expand a wheelchair equipment accessible playground. The playground is at Williamstown’s Tomlinson Park behind the Flags for Heroes. At this park you can see hundreds of flags being flown.

Flags for Heroes demonstrates one sponsor who has purchased a flag to honor their hero. Donations start at $50 and you can honor your hero, past or present with a full size American flag flown in their honor.

All proceeds from Flags for Heroes will benefit the wheelchair equipment accessible playground to expand and purchase more equipment over time.

You can order a flag for your hero on the Williamstown’s Lions Club website through July 11.

