Advertisement

Williamstown Lions Club fundraising for playground

By Katelyn Smith
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Lions Club in Williamstown, WV is fundraising to expand a wheelchair equipment accessible playground. The playground is at Williamstown’s Tomlinson Park behind the Flags for Heroes. At this park you can see hundreds of flags being flown.

Flags for Heroes demonstrates one sponsor who has purchased a flag to honor their hero. Donations start at $50 and you can honor your hero, past or present with a full size American flag flown in their honor.

All proceeds from Flags for Heroes will benefit the wheelchair equipment accessible playground to expand and purchase more equipment over time.

You can order a flag for your hero on the Williamstown’s Lions Club website through July 11.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Images)
Ohio man killed in crash in West Virginia
A crime investigation.
Washington County investigators looking for new leads in homicide case
Brady Carpenter welcomed home after challenging time with Air Force.
Brady Carpenter welcomed home after difficult experience with Air Force
Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
UPDATE: Mayor could soon release findings in Hupp investigation
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charges

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Competitive E-Sports growing in popularity
WTAP News @ 6 - Competitive E-Sports growing in popularity
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Elijah Howell
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Elijah Howell
WTAP News @ 6 - This Is Home: Ryan Bohl, aerospace engineer
WTAP News @ 6 - This Is Home: Ryan Bohl, aerospace engineer
The Salvation Army of Marietta
Salvation Army of Marietta has new leaders