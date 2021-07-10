Advertisement

One fatality following a single-vehicle crash in Meigs County

By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMEROY, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday night near State Route 325 in Meigs County.

According to a news release, 18-year-old Keli-Abigail Dawn Justus was driving southwest on State Route 325, near mile marker two, when their car drove off the left side of the road striking a fence pole, a rock, and two trees before coming to a stop.

Officials confirmed that Justus was not wearing a seat belt during the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of the crash, one lane on State Route 325 was closed. The crash remains under further investigation.

The Rutland Fire Department and Meigs County EMS were also on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robinson (Right) and Huffman (Left)
Convicted sex offenders arrested following task force operation
(AP Images)
Ohio man killed in crash in West Virginia
A crime investigation.
Washington County investigators looking for new leads in homicide case
Single-car roll over on Route 50, injuries minor to driver
Single-car roll over on Route 50, injuries minor to driver
Patrick Crist sentenced.
Athens man sentenced after extorting and stalking ex-girlfriend

Latest News

The event drew thousands to downtown
First concert at Promenade Park in nearly two years draws thousands to downtown
It might not be long before the highly contagious Delta variant becomes the dominant strain in...
Health officials voice concerns over Delta variant and under-vaccinated populations
WTAP News @ 6 - Competitive E-Sports growing in popularity
WTAP News @ 6 - Competitive E-Sports growing in popularity
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Elijah Howell
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Elijah Howell