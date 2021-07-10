One fatality following a single-vehicle crash in Meigs County

POMEROY, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday night near State Route 325 in Meigs County.

According to a news release, 18-year-old Keli-Abigail Dawn Justus was driving southwest on State Route 325, near mile marker two, when their car drove off the left side of the road striking a fence pole, a rock, and two trees before coming to a stop.

Officials confirmed that Justus was not wearing a seat belt during the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of the crash, one lane on State Route 325 was closed. The crash remains under further investigation.

The Rutland Fire Department and Meigs County EMS were also on the scene.

