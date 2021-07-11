Annual Freedom Ride raises money for Gold Star Park

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - At least 197 bikes pulled up for the annual Freedom Ride.

Bikers took to the road in support of veterans, taking off in scattered groups. The annual event has been around since 2018 and this year all proceeds go towards a Gold Star Park monument.

The concept of gold star families refers to people who lost a loved one in military service.

Washington County Veteran Service Officer Tom Mullenix said the community support was appreciated.

“I think it’s great to see the community come together. There’s a lot of things that need done at the park.”

Multiple organizations showed up to help out with the event, including four local veteran organizations and the NRA.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.