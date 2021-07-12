Advertisement

50th Annual Sour Mash Golf Tournament held in Parkersburg

(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Katelyn Smith
Jul. 12, 2021
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After last year’s cancellation due to the coronavirus, the 50th annual Sour Mash Golf Tournament in Parkersburg, was held today. It is the first and longest annual golf tournament in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

This year, for the first time, the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley partnered with the Parkersburg Rotary Club. The tournament was sold out this year compared to previous years and sponsors in the local community stepped into make this day a sell-out.

Proceeds from today go towards the annual campaign for the United Way as well as capital grants to local nonprofits in the community. Proceeds also go towards sponsoring a local youth athlete in the community.

Many people from the Parkersburg community came out today to support this local fundraising event. Professional golfer Brittany Lincicome who plays on the LGPA tour, was also in attendance.

