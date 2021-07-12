Advertisement

EPA joins review of lead water lines in Clarksburg, WVa

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Federal regulators have joined West Virginia officials in reviewing lead service lines in Clarksburg for elevated levels of the toxin in drinking water.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will assist the state Department of Health and Human Resources and the Clarksburg Water System in the review, which was announced on July 2, the DHHR said in a news release. Sampling in several homes showed lead levels above a limit set by the EPA.

Lead lines were phased out in the 1950s and it’s unlikely homes built after 1960 would have them. The DHHR is encouraging residents of homes built before 1950 to use bottled water for consumption and have children younger than age 6 evaluated for lead, Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state health officer, said in the statement.

The issue of lead service lines was first identified by Bureau for Public Health staff during assessments conducted in the homes of children diagnosed with elevated blood lead levels.

