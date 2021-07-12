James T. Hendershot sentenced for 2018 death of his father.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - James T. Hendershot was sentenced Monday morning to more than 40 years in prison, for the 2018 death of his father.

In a sentencing hearing, Wood County Circuit Judge Robert Waters denied a motion by Hendershot’s attorney, Reggie Bailey, for a new trial.

Bailey claimed, in one of several arguments, that jurors in Hendershot’s May trial should have had the option of finding Hendershot not guilty by reason of insanity.

Both the judge and prosecutors said Hendershot underwent a series of examinations and was found to be competent to stand trial.

Hendershot was found guilty in May of second-degree murder and concealment of a deceased body.

He was accused of striking his father, James C. Hendershot, of striking his father with a golf club, at the Liberty Street home the two shared, in January, 2018.

The judge sentenced him Monday to 40 years in prison on the murder charge-the maximum sentence-and five years on the concealment charge.

The two sentences will run consecutively.

Hendershot will get credit for nearly three years of jail time he’s already served.

