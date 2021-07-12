Jeremiah’s Coffee House shines a light on young musicians

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Jeremiah’s Coffee House hosted its second Before Dark Young Musicians open mic.

Staff hope it will give the next generation of musicians a place to grow.

Above the typical hustle and bustle of a coffee shop, singers and musicians took their turns at the mic.

The coffee place started hosting the monthly show because staff saw a lack of opportunity for young musicians to perform locally.

Marketing and Events Manager Jocelyn Adelsperger said, “One of the things the shop is known for is the bible verse Jeremiah 29:11, which talks about ‘for I know the plans I have for you’ and what better way for promoting the plans that the universe has for these kids than giving them the space to sing.”

WTAP talked to three musicians who took the stage this weekend.

Sophie Turner is a solo musician who sings and plays multiple instruments. She goes by Soph Stevens on stage.

The band Valley Echoes is comprised of Jack Comeau and Fiona McHenry.

The Valley Echoes members met in High Schools that Rock - a local music program for kids.

McHenry remembered, “When we first met we realized we both had the same guitar teacher. His name’s Charlie Reed so shout out to Charlie.”

Their musical chemistry was obvious from early on.

Comeau said, “When we first played our first show which was uh what do you call it? Those little red buckets...the Salvation Army! And we harmonized and the frequencies met so perfectly.”

Stevens, on the other hand, prefers to go solo but she has enough skill for a whole band.

“I play ukulele, I have a tenor uke, I play piano, I play flute - I just play a lot of things,” she laughed.

Stevens even writes original songs. It’s how she expresses herself.

Stevens said, “There are so many things that you can just say in music that you can’t really talk to people. You know, like I don’t really like talking to people but I’ll sing to people all day.”

And she says open mics like this feel like a safe space to do just that.

Adelsperger hopes that that space will help young musicians be more confident on and off stage.

She said, “Even if they don’t sing professionally or don’t sing anywhere else but here, like maybe it makes them speak up a little louder in class and walk a little taller through the hallways.”

The Before Dark open mics are hosted the second Sunday of every month and are for ages 13 to 18. All you have to do is show up and sign in.

