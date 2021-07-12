Man from Mid-Ohio Valley gets COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -A man from the Mid-Ohio Valley who’s had three lung transplants got the COVID-19 vaccine. A few months later though, he caught the virus and says he almost died from it.

Travis Flores is from Newport, Ohio and now he’s in Los Angeles. He got vaccinated in February, and then he caught COVID at the end of May. He is a long-hauler and now has problems with his kidneys from the virus.

He has spent a lifetime coping with a multitude of health challenges, including cystic fibrosis, diabetes, kidney and liver issues, as well as heart problems. This is his message to people who still have not gotten vaccinated.

“When it comes to the vaccine and the hundreds of years we’ve put into science, for some reason, people say it’s too quick. And I don’t get that. We have something here that the rest of the world and many parts of the world is begging for and suffering to get and we have access to it, every one of us in America and it’s disappointing to me,” said Flores.

He says he is used to wearing a mask because of having cystic fibrosis and he is not sure how he got COVID.

He said he believes being vaccinated helped save his life.

