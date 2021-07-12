Advertisement

Marietta Police Chief announces retirement in wake of investigation

Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp has announced his retirement.

According to a news release, which you can read here, Hupp turned in his retirement letter on July 9 to Safety Service Director Steve Wetz. In it, Hupp said it had been an honor to serve the City of Marietta for the last 27 years.

The announcement comes on the heels of an investigation by a third-party attorney into allegations the police chief had created a hostile work environment.

The investigator interviewed a majority of the police department and others, the news release said. The third-party concluded that Hupp had acted inappropriately, but not to the extent that his behavior would constitute a hostile work environment in the eyes of the law.

Hupp’s retirement is effective this Friday, July 16.

Captain Aaron Nedeff has been named interim police chief while officials figure out a long-term plan.

You can read our previous coverage of this story here.

