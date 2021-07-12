Miss West Virginia USA and Miss Teen West Virginia USA crowned in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - In Buckhannon, Sunday was the final day of the Miss West Virginia USA and Miss Teen West Virginia USA pageants.

The field was trimmed in half to six adult finalists and 11 teen finalists to compete for the coveted crown. The evening featured gown, swimsuit and on-stage question portions.

Grafton high school senior and Fairmont State acro and tumbling commit Brylee Knotts was named Miss Teen West Virginia USA. She will advance to the Miss Teen USA pageant in Tulsa, Oklahoma on October 4th.

Taking home the crown for Miss West Virginia USA is Parkersburg’s Alexis Bland. She punches her ticket to the miss USA pageant in Tulsa on November 29th.

