Advertisement

Miss West Virginia USA and Miss Teen West Virginia USA crowned in Buckhannon

(Facebook)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - In Buckhannon, Sunday was the final day of the Miss West Virginia USA and Miss Teen West Virginia USA pageants.

The field was trimmed in half to six adult finalists and 11 teen finalists to compete for the coveted crown. The evening featured gown, swimsuit and on-stage question portions.

Grafton high school senior and Fairmont State acro and tumbling commit Brylee Knotts was named Miss Teen West Virginia USA. She will advance to the Miss Teen USA pageant in Tulsa, Oklahoma on October 4th.

Taking home the crown for Miss West Virginia USA is Parkersburg’s Alexis Bland. She punches her ticket to the miss USA pageant in Tulsa on November 29th.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One fatality following a single-vehicle crash in Meigs County
Robinson (Right) and Huffman (Left)
Convicted sex offenders arrested following task force operation
Chris Charlton was a marine and led a life defined by caring for others.
Young veteran honored with suicide awareness bench
It might not be long before the highly contagious Delta variant becomes the dominant strain in...
Health officials voice concerns over Delta variant and under-vaccinated populations
Patrick Crist sentenced.
Athens man sentenced after extorting and stalking ex-girlfriend

Latest News

These young musicians describe Before Dark open mic shows as a 'safe place.'
Jeremiah’s Coffee House shines a light on young musicians
Bench dedicated to veteran who died by suicide
WTAP News @ 11 - Bench dedicated to young veteran
Athens County man sentenced 8-12 years on multiple charges.
WTAP News @ 6 - Athens County man arrested
Teenager dies following single-vehicle wreck
WTAP News @ 6 - Fatal Accident