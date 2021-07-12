Advertisement

Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital

Man transported to Columbus facility
By Jack Selby
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Washington County, Ohio (WTAP) - A motorcycle crash near Whipple sent one person to the hospital on Sunday.

The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash took place at 2:48 p.m. on State Route 821, Mile Post 7, on Dalzell Road.

The man was transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus for further treatment.

Details are currently limited, but we hope to bring you more information as it comes our way.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Charlton was a marine and led a life defined by caring for others.
Young veteran honored with suicide awareness bench
One fatality following a single-vehicle crash in Meigs County
It might not be long before the highly contagious Delta variant becomes the dominant strain in...
Health officials voice concerns over Delta variant and under-vaccinated populations
Bikers took off in scattered groups.
Annual Freedom Ride raises money for Gold Star Park
The move comes days after the delegate posted a video describing sexual act was posted on a...
Gov. Justice calls for resignation of Delegate Joe Jefferies

Latest News

Motorcycle crash
Daybreak - Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital, 7/12/21
Truck leads officers on chase
Wake Up MOV, Pursuit goes through multiple counties, ends in arrest, 7/12/21
The Chevy S-10 that led police on a pursuit through multiple counties.
Pursuit goes through multiple counties, ends in arrest
Miss West Virginia USA and Miss Teen West Virginia USA crowned in Buckhannon