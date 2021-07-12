Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital

Washington County, Ohio (WTAP) - A motorcycle crash near Whipple sent one person to the hospital on Sunday.

The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash took place at 2:48 p.m. on State Route 821, Mile Post 7, on Dalzell Road.

The man was transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus for further treatment.

Details are currently limited, but we hope to bring you more information as it comes our way.

