Mountwood Park to see changes after recent floods from heavy rains

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As a result of damage caused by flooding, Mountwood Park will be getting some repair work-and may make some major changes.

Wood County Commission President Blair Couch, who serves on the Mountwood board, told the commission Monday a quarter of a million dollars is being spent to dredge the park’s marina. That’s to remove silt that has built up in the lake, possibly causing it to overflow.

But Couch says that’s only a temporary solution to the flooding that’s now happened twice in the past few years.

”It needs to be done. But we also need to have a discussion of moving the boat launch over towards where the handicapped pier is, perhaps (to) a deeper part of the lake, so the siltation wouldn’t be an ongoing issue.”

The most recent flooding incident happened in June. That, as did a previous storm-related flooding incident, resulted in a week-long cleanup.

And, for the second year in a row, Volcano Days will not be held at the park this year. The celebration of the area’s oil and gas drilling boom of the early 20th century was not held in 2020, due to the pandemic.

It was in the late winter of 2021 when Gov. Jim Justice began relaxing restrictions imposed when COVID-19 first began in 2020, for mass gatherings, fairs and festivals.

But March of each year is when the Mountwood Park board contacts vendors interested in the late-September event, and it was not known for certain this past March whether the restrictions would be lifted.

Couch says changes could come to the festival, encouraging juried exhibits and enhancing parking.

