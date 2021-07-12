Obituary: Cynthia Sue Flowers Clawson

Cynthia Sue Flowers Clawson, 68, our dear sister, mother, grandmother (Nana), great grandmother and friend passed away peacefully on July 11, 2021 at Stonerise of Parkersburg. She was the daughter of the late Raymond Flowers and Marian Flowers-Sullivan of Pleasants County. She attended NORTH Parkersburg Baptist Church and graduated from St. Marys High School in 1970. She completed a certification program for the travel industry and began a career in travel and booking…….working for Covia, as sister company of United Air at the time. She resided in Wytheville, VA, Hawaii, and Atlanta, GA before returning to the Parkersburg area. She is survived by four sisters and two brothers. John Tansey, (Teresa), Gloria Busch (Joe), Kathy Kirby (Bob), Kay Mason (Loren), Ray Flowers (Kerstin), and April Wood (Keith). All siblings live in the Parkersburg area. Cynthia is survived by her daughter, Paulina-Grace (Paula) Robinson (Mark King) and four grandchildren, Tyler Robinson (Kayla), Michael Robinson (Haley), Abigal-Rose Robinson, and Brady Robinson with a total of nine great-grandchildren. She has too many nieces and nephews to count but loved them all!

Cindy’s favorite motto was ‘LIVE LAUGH LOVE”. She lived life passionately, laughed boisterously and often, and she loved devotedly and never knew a stranger. She adored animals and especially held a place in her heart for Mitzie, Belle, Onyx, Skippy and Shaggy. She gave generously to the Veterans organizations and often donated food to the homeless. She was a caregiver for the elderly and disabled in her later years. Her favorite place on earth to visit was Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN. She visited it frequently. She was also an excellent cook and made killer mashed potatoes! One final memory that has to be shared about Cindy was her generous, wrap-around hugs!! Forever she will be remembered for those!

The family wishes to thank North Parkersburg Friendship Kitchen for years of food and friendship. Eagle Point/Stonerise staffing has been a huge blessing to Cynthia and her family in their many years of care. Visitation will be at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home in Vienna, Thursday, July 15th from 1:00-3:00 pm. Services immediately following at 3:00pm. No graveside. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local Humane Society or any Veteran’s organization.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share messages of comfort.

