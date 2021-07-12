Advertisement

Obituary: Ira Wayne Miller

Ira Miller
Ira Miller(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Ira  Wayne Miller, 80, of Walker, WV, passed away July 9, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born January 24, 1941, a son to the late Arthur Richard  and Helen Marie Hess Miller. Ira worked as a auto body mechanic in the Parkersburg area for many years, and for many local companies.

Surviving Ira are his children Sarah Justice (Gary) Brenda Powell (Mark), Tammy Allison (JR), and Matthew Miller (Kim); grandchildren Justin Bullard, Joshua Miller (Alyssa), Clayton Bullard, Cameron Bullard, and Brittany Allison; siblings David Miller (Vonda), Michael Miller (Shirley), Raymond Miller, James Miller, and Marie Hapney (Ray); sister-in-law Sis, Virginia Miller, and several nieces nephews and cousins.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his siblings Arthur Miller Jr. (June), Tom Miller, Andy Miller; his sister-in-law Barbara, and his beloved dog Chico.

Services for Ira will be held Wednesday, July 14, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg at 11am. Visitation will be held Tuesday the 13th from 6-8pm, and again an hour before the service on Wednesday. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

