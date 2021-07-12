Obituary: James C. “Jim” Butcher

James C. “Jim” Butcher, 61, of Parkersburg passed away peacefully early Saturday, July 10, 2021 in hospice after a short illness. He was born on February 6, 1960 in Martinsburg, WV and was the son of Robert G. Butcher of Parkersburg and the late Sara Sutter Butcher.

Jim was a 1978 graduate of Parkersburg High School and retired from CSX Railroad as an engineer after 41 years of service, having started his career at the age of 19. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Parkersburg. Jim’s hobby and greatest love was spending time with his wife, two children and family.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife of 29 years, Rhonda Butcher; son, Joshua Butcher; daughter, Katie Butcher; four siblings, David A. Butcher of Wilton, CA, Rosemarie Call of Walker, WV, Mary Ellen (Don) Petch of Springboro, OH and Carolyn Ann Adkins of Waynesboro, PA.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael R. Butcher.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday 11:00 am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with Father J. Stephen Vallelonga as celebrant.

Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday 6-8 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with a Wake Service following at 8pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

