Obituary: Joseph “Joey” Bruce Wayne Courtney

Joseph Courtney
Joseph Courtney(WTAP)
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Joseph “Joey” Bruce Wayne Courtney, 5, of Beverly, Ohio passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 at his home, He was born November 19, 2015 to Kimberly Keyser and Robert Courtney at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He is preceded in death by both his grandpas Richard Keyser and Richard Wagner, and his cousin Callie Shafer.

Surviving him are his mother and father; two brothers Robert Courtney II and Roman Courtney; two grandmas Loretta Holmes and Kim Courtney; three aunts Rachel Keyser, Jess (Joseph) Combs, Ashleigh (Jason) Barton; four uncles Richard Keyser (Carolyn Garcia), Timothy Keysey (Tiffany Garcia), Gregory Wilson (Jessica McCloud), Keith Keyser and several cousins.

He is loved and missed by all his family and friends; a true blessing and a God-sent miracle.

Funeral services will be private. Roberts Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements

